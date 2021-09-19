 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $129,500

Check out this newly renovated home on a nice level corner lot. Main floor features 2 bedrooms, kitchen with new oak cabinets , dining, living room and full bath. All new upper level features a massive master suite with walk in closet and private bath. Full basement with laundry and tons of built in cabinets is ready to be finished to your liking. Walk out the kitchen door to your private fenced in patio. Attached garage has been closed off can easily be changed back to usable garage. Convenient location close to churches and uptown shopping. Call today to tour this super neat home!

