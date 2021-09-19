Check out this newly renovated home on a nice level corner lot. Main floor features 2 bedrooms, kitchen with new oak cabinets , dining, living room and full bath. All new upper level features a massive master suite with walk in closet and private bath. Full basement with laundry and tons of built in cabinets is ready to be finished to your liking. Walk out the kitchen door to your private fenced in patio. Attached garage has been closed off can easily be changed back to usable garage. Convenient location close to churches and uptown shopping. Call today to tour this super neat home!
3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $129,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests
At the end of July 2020, Lisa Steffen thought she had a case of bronchitis but when she went for a test, it turned out she had COVID-19.
Suit names doctors, nurse, specialty orthopedic service
Arrangements and services for Elmo P. “Bing” Bengfort, 93, formerly of Denison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, at St. Rose of Lima C…
Arrests
- Updated
Boyer Valley as a team rushed for 508 yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground in a 60-40 victory over Coon Rapids-Bayard in Eight-Man,…
At a number of meetings when the Denison School Board members discuss short- and long-range plans for facilities, the concept of a career acad…
Anna, Elsa, Spider-man and Captain America join the party
Graveside services for Lois Butler, 94, of Denison, formerly of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 18, at St. Jo…
Cynthia Banda said the first 2021 Denison Fashion Show production day was a success.