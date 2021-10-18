 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $149,900

  • Updated
Very well cared for home is much large than it looks. Large living/dining open to updated kitchen w/eating bar and appliances. 3 bedrooms and updated bath on main. Basement has large bright family room, storage and bath/laundry. Extra large 2 car garage with plenty of room for all your toys plus a workshop area. Steel siding, updated windows, level lot and more. Take a look today.

