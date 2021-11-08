3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $152,000

This house has character! Take a look at this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that features original woodwork, flooring, and pocket doors. This home features one nice sized bedroom on the main floor along with a full bathroom, office, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and living room. The second level features 2 bedrooms and another full bathroom with a large landing area that could have a variety of uses. Home also features a 2 car detached garage and beautiful landscaping all on a corner lot! Call today for your own personal tour!