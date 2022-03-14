 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $178,000

  • Updated
Take a look at this move in ready, maintenance free home with vinyl siding and new gutters. Features include eat in kitchen with appliances, updated main bath and extra bath in lower level. Bright & sunny living room with vaulted ceiling, 3 spacious bedrooms up and 3 non-conforming bedrooms in the lower level. Nice family room to enjoy and you'll love the 2 car garage, Large back yard with patio and remodeled large utility shed. Call today on this one!

