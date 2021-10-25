This very nice home features 3-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms, kitchen with wood laminate flooring and appliances to stay, a dining area off of the kitchen, living room with large windows, a great 4 seasons room with vaulted ceilings, tons of windows, gas fireplace, and patio doors to a composite deck, a lower level family room, and a 2 car tuckunder garage. Home also has a nice yard, storage shed, extra concrete parking, all located in a great neighborhood. Home features a newer roof, siding, windows, exterior doors, and deck. This move in ready home is priced to sell. Give us a call for a personal tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $179,950
