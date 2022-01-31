3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $199,900

Spacious ranch, great location! Large living room w/bright corner windows, updated oak kitchen w/new counters, stove, frig, DW, microwave, pantry closet and dining area. 3 bedrooms on the main w/1.5 updated baths. Basement has spacious family room w/large windows and walk-out door. Also possible 4th bedroom, laundry and storage. Exterior amenities include steel siding, composite deck, large yard and extra driveway for off street parking. Ready for a new owner. Call today!