Spacious ranch, great location! Large living room w/bright corner windows, updated oak kitchen w/new counters, stove, frig, DW, microwave, pantry closet and dining area. 3 bedrooms on the main w/1.5 updated baths. Basement has spacious family room w/large windows and walk-out door. Also possible 4th bedroom, laundry and storage. Exterior amenities include steel siding, composite deck, large yard and extra driveway for off street parking. Ready for a new owner. Call today!
3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $199,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrest and citation
Arrests
Something new to do in the winter months
Students will take in the sights and perform for live audiences
Supervisors propose cooperation among county childcare centers
One more death reported for Crawford County since last week
Arrests
Visitation for Dennis Pirwitz, 62, of Charter Oak, will be conducted from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, at the Huebner Funeral Home in …
Warranty Deed
Funeral services for Barry Harm, 54, of Kiron, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 29, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Kiron with b…