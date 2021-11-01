 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $204,000

Take a look at this 1-story home located on a quiet street and features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an open living room with vaulted ceilings, a formal dining area, an open kitchen, and a main floor family room. The lower level features a family room with a walkout, 2 bedrooms with egress windows, 1 bathroom, and a great storage room. This home also has a 2 car attached garage, covered front porch. With a little TLC this could be a great family home. Call us today for a personal tour.

