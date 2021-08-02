3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $209,900

1 owner home in great neighborhood. Large open living/dining and kitchen with vaulted ceiling and patio doors to deck. Kitchen has eating bar, stove, frig & DW. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths on main. Basement has family room w/nice sized window, laundry and bath. Large 2 car garage with storage. Huge backyard with open field to the back and 2 storage sheds. Pella windows w/slim shades, steel siding and newer roof. Ready to move in to!