3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $235,000

  Updated
Check out this acreage located just outside of Denison just off of a hard surface road. This property features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a large eat-in kitchen, carpeted living room, and main floor laundry. Property also has a detached garage, and extra shop building. This home also features over 6.50 acres of land and won't last long!

