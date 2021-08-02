3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $242,000

: Here's your chance to live in the Oakbrook Area with huge oak trees and a spacious site with over 3.31 acres. Just 5 minutes to Denison. This spacious brick ranch home has 3-4 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. Drink your coffee in kitchen watching birds and enjoy the relaxing view. Large living room with fireplace and built ins. Full basement with 2nd fireplace in family room, rec room with bar, bathroom and nonconforming 4th bedroom. Nice storage. Heated Sun room that leads to rear part of the property which has trails to the bottom that is like hiking trail in a park. This is a must see!!