3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $269,000

Here is your opportunity to live out of town with in town amenities! This beautiful home is located outside of city limits and only a 2 minute drive from the golf course! This home features 3 bedrooms including a master suite with walk in closet, 3 bathrooms, an open living room with lots of natural light, dining area, eat-in kitchen, and back room that could have many purposes. Basement includes family room with bar area, electric fireplace, large storage room, and walkout to a concrete patio. Exterior features a wood deck with stairs to the backyard, small fenced in area around patio, and a large, private, wooded lot. This home has had many updates in the last three years including a new roof, furnace, air conditioner, master bathroom, and basement finishes. This would make an incredible home for anyone wanting to take a step out of town and into a beautiful private neighborhood. Call today for a personal tour!