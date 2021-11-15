3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $295,000

Check out this 3 bedroom 3 bathroom brick home! This home features 3 bedrooms on the main floor, a full bathroom, a full master bathroom, and a half bathroom in the basement. This home also features an open floor plan with a formal dining room, large bay windows in the living room, an eat-in kitchen with an island, and an office with plenty of storage. The basement features a large fully finished family room, and a large storage room with laundry. This home features many updates including flooring, some windows, and a new roof and gutters in 2020. This home sits on almost an acre lot and offers plenty of room to roam while living in town. Call today for a personal tour!