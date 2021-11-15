Check out this 3 bedroom 3 bathroom brick home! This home features 3 bedrooms on the main floor, a full bathroom, a full master bathroom, and a half bathroom in the basement. This home also features an open floor plan with a formal dining room, large bay windows in the living room, an eat-in kitchen with an island, and an office with plenty of storage. The basement features a large fully finished family room, and a large storage room with laundry. This home features many updates including flooring, some windows, and a new roof and gutters in 2020. This home sits on almost an acre lot and offers plenty of room to roam while living in town. Call today for a personal tour!
3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $295,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests
Accidents
Tax revenue would remain in Crawford County
A celebration of life ceremony for Sherri Ann Sextro Heilman, 57, of Great Bend, Kansas, will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 12, at…
Arrests
- Updated
The future looks bright
Has an opportunity in Lake City
Graveside services for Michael Stone, 63, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 13, at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
- Updated
Part 4