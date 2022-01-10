 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $338,000

3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $338,000

Check out this beautiful custom built one owner home featuring 3-4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room with gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen, and wood deck. This home also features a fully finished basement with family room, 2-3 bedrooms, and a walkout. This home sits in a cul-de-sac and is close to the schools. Call today for your own personal tour!

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sherry L. McMullen

A funeral service for Sherry L. McMullen, 65, of Denison, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, at Grace Church in Denison, with interment a…