3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $59,900

Attention home buyers take a look at this 1 & 1/2 story home that features 3 bedrooms, 1-full bathroom, eat in kitchen with doors to a wood deck, formal dining room, carpeted living room, and an enclosed front porch. Home also has a partial basement with finish potential with a walk-out, a 1-car lean to garage and a fenced in backyard. This would make a great starter home or an investment property!