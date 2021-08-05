Attention home buyers take a look at this 1 & 1/2 story home that features 3 bedrooms, 1-full bathroom, eat in kitchen with doors to a wood deck, formal dining room, carpeted living room, and an enclosed front porch. Home also has a partial basement with finish potential with a walk-out, a 1-car lean to garage and a fenced in backyard. This would make a great starter home or an investment property!
3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $59,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests
Arrests and citations
Deaths
As a child, Angie Stangl knew she wanted to be a teacher. The realization came to her when she would play school with her nieces and nephews.
- Updated
One way to see more the unique features of Iowa is to get off the interstates and travel the other highways and the county roads.
- Updated
The new Wise Monkey Retreat Center has been in business for a month and owners Amy and Randy Healy said the business has filled a need in the …
When I think of the Zion Lutheran Church, I think of its majestic beauty; of its history since its construction in 1929; of all the sentimenta…
- Updated
From Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
- Updated
Crawford
- Updated
AUCTION! THIS PROPERTY WILL SELL AT AUCTION! THE PRICE SHOWN IS THE STARTING BID, AND IS NOT REFLECTIVE OF THE ASKING PRICE! Home Description:…