Tired of renting? Check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a large open kitchen and dining room, open living room, and large full bathroom. This home is located close to uptown Denison and is priced to sell! Call for a personal tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $72,500
