 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $79,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $79,900

ACROSS FROM THE PARK!!! Move Right in this well maintained 3 bedroom home. Spacious eat in kitchen with a nice amount of cabinets. Appliances are included. Handy laundry facilities with washer and dryer included. Full bath with tub/shower. You'll love the attached garage on these cold days. Large rear yard to enjoy. This home is priced to sell so give us a call and schedule your personal tour.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular