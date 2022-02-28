ACROSS FROM THE PARK!!! Move Right in this well maintained 3 bedroom home. Spacious eat in kitchen with a nice amount of cabinets. Appliances are included. Handy laundry facilities with washer and dryer included. Full bath with tub/shower. You'll love the attached garage on these cold days. Large rear yard to enjoy. This home is priced to sell so give us a call and schedule your personal tour.
3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $79,900
