3 Bedroom Home in Denison - $98,500

Check out this super clean home!! Recent updates include NEW roof, facia, soffit, gutters, siding, windows, complete new bathroom with tile shower, furnace, central air, duct work, paint, flooring, and laundry appliances. Sits on corner lot with additional off street parking as well as tuck under garage, with bonus work shop. Basement offers tons of clean, dry storage space. Call today to check out this neat house!!

