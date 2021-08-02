3 Bedroom Home in Dow City - $254,500

Are you looking for a beautiful acreage located just 1/4 of a mile off of the highway? This acreage has everything you're looking for! This acreage features 3-4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen with cherrywood cabinets, a formal dining room, open living room with wood burning fireplace, main floor laundry, a composite deck off of the dining area and a full finished basement with walkout. This home also sits on 1.870 acres m/L with mature trees lining the property. Now is your chance to own your own little piece of the countryside. Call today for a personal tour!