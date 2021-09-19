 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Earling - $307,000

3 Bedroom Home in Earling - $307,000

3 Bedroom Home in Earling - $307,000

Meticulously renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2-car garage on a scenic 3.22 acres, storage buildings, beautiful covered porch and gorgeous views of the countryside. Refurbished wood floors, trim and moldings throughout this incredible classic home! Main level boasts large country kitchen with antique display case and Island, dining room with wood burning stove, living room/parlor and office. Full bath and laundry/pantry off the kitchen. 2nd level has 3 bedrooms with full master on-suite complete with claw foot tub. Property includes 30 x 40 steel building with concrete floor, electricity and security system, wood house and 2 other buildings. Stone-edged flower garden surrounding the front and side of home.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Elmo P. “Bing” Bengfort

Arrangements and services for Elmo P. “Bing” Bengfort, 93, formerly of Denison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, at St. Rose of Lima C…

Local

Lois Butler

Graveside services for Lois Butler, 94, of Denison, formerly of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 18, at St. Jo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics