Meticulously renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2-car garage on a scenic 3.22 acres, storage buildings, beautiful covered porch and gorgeous views of the countryside. Refurbished wood floors, trim and moldings throughout this incredible classic home! Main level boasts large country kitchen with antique display case and Island, dining room with wood burning stove, living room/parlor and office. Full bath and laundry/pantry off the kitchen. 2nd level has 3 bedrooms with full master on-suite complete with claw foot tub. Property includes 30 x 40 steel building with concrete floor, electricity and security system, wood house and 2 other buildings. Stone-edged flower garden surrounding the front and side of home.
3 Bedroom Home in Earling - $307,000
