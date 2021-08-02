Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Classic 1890 American Foursquare with covered porch resting on 3.22 acres with spectacular views of the Heartland! Character galore with original wood floors, trim and impressive egg and dart woodwork. Large Country kitchen with antique general store display case and center Island, restored 1920's appliances (negotiable). Laundry/pantry and full bath off the kitchen. Dining/living room, Parlor and library also on main level. 2nd level has 3 bedrooms, master bath with claw foot tub and brass surround shower, porcelain toilet and pedestal sink. 2- car garage, 30 x 40 Morton building with concrete floor and breaker box, wood shop plus 2 more out buildings. Newer foundation, chimney, water lines, furnace, A/C, drywall, wiring, septic and alarm system. Stone enclosed flower gardens surround home with fruit producing trees on south side of property. Don't miss this traditional treasure! Great opportunity for a B &B!
3 Bedroom Home in Earling - $337,000
Arrests
Monday was Tyler Knight’s first day on the job as the new Yellow Smoke Park Ranger for Crawford County Conservation.
Arrests
Deaths
Hospital: “Get the vaccine”
When I think of the Zion Lutheran Church, I think of its majestic beauty; of its history since its construction in 1929; of all the sentimenta…
Denison Mayor Pam Soseman brought to the city council’s attention last week an individual’s complaint about the appearance of the four-sided m…
Crawford
From Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
Dennis Nelson, 77, died Monday, July 26, at his home in Charter Oak.