 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Earling - $337,000

3 Bedroom Home in Earling - $337,000

3 Bedroom Home in Earling - $337,000

Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Classic 1890 American Foursquare with covered porch resting on 3.22 acres with spectacular views of the Heartland! Character galore with original wood floors, trim and impressive egg and dart woodwork. Large Country kitchen with antique general store display case and center Island, restored 1920's appliances (negotiable). Laundry/pantry and full bath off the kitchen. Dining/living room, Parlor and library also on main level. 2nd level has 3 bedrooms, master bath with claw foot tub and brass surround shower, porcelain toilet and pedestal sink. 2- car garage, 30 x 40 Morton building with concrete floor and breaker box, wood shop plus 2 more out buildings. Newer foundation, chimney, water lines, furnace, A/C, drywall, wiring, septic and alarm system. Stone enclosed flower gardens surround home with fruit producing trees on south side of property. Don't miss this traditional treasure! Great opportunity for a B &B!

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our religious home
Letters

Our religious home

When I think of the Zion Lutheran Church, I think of its majestic beauty; of its history since its construction in 1929; of all the sentimenta…

Local

Dennis Nelson

  • Updated

Dennis Nelson, 77, died Monday, July 26, at his home in Charter Oak.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics