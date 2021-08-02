3 Bedroom Home in Earling - $337,000

Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Classic 1890 American Foursquare with covered porch resting on 3.22 acres with spectacular views of the Heartland! Character galore with original wood floors, trim and impressive egg and dart woodwork. Large Country kitchen with antique general store display case and center Island, restored 1920's appliances (negotiable). Laundry/pantry and full bath off the kitchen. Dining/living room, Parlor and library also on main level. 2nd level has 3 bedrooms, master bath with claw foot tub and brass surround shower, porcelain toilet and pedestal sink. 2- car garage, 30 x 40 Morton building with concrete floor and breaker box, wood shop plus 2 more out buildings. Newer foundation, chimney, water lines, furnace, A/C, drywall, wiring, septic and alarm system. Stone enclosed flower gardens surround home with fruit producing trees on south side of property. Don't miss this traditional treasure! Great opportunity for a B &B!