  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Earling - $60,000

This 1 1/2 story, 3 bedroom, well-cared for home has a hair salon or other business potential. It features an East facing eat-in kitchen, large living room, master bedroom with large walk-in closet and roomy half story bedroom with three beautiful, large dormer windows. The walk-out basement leads to a spacious backyard.

