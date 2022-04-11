 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Irwin - $140,000

  • Updated
Comfortable living is this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, open concept ranch home. You'll find this home very efficient with all electric heat costing $100 a month on budge billing. All appliances will be included making this home move in ready. Added bonuses are the large 2 car garage and big back yard for outdoor fun! Call for your tour of this beautiful home today.

