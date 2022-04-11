Comfortable living is this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, open concept ranch home. You'll find this home very efficient with all electric heat costing $100 a month on budge billing. All appliances will be included making this home move in ready. Added bonuses are the large 2 car garage and big back yard for outdoor fun! Call for your tour of this beautiful home today.
3 Bedroom Home in Irwin - $140,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests
House fire, attempted murder charges preceded by domestic incidents
Arrests
Arrests
The Crawford County Community Foundation awarded $133,515 to Crawford County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its spring …
Charged with five counts of attempted murder, one count of arson
Private graveside services for Ina Knop, 91, of Denison, will be conducted Tuesday, April 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.
City issues RFQ
County to provide $10,000
Funeral services for Ernest Poggensee, 91, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, So…