3 Bedroom Home in Kiron - $64,800

  • Updated
Very solid home, newer roof, siding, two car garage with alley access. Desirable floor plan with all original woodwork. Pocket doors, open staircase. Located on a corner lot close to churches and downtown. Call today for a tour!

