Attention Buyers: This property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with large living room and adjoining dining area. Kitchen is centrally located with main floor laundry. Full basement with built in garage. Fabulous Price, Call today for your appointment.
3 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $29,900
