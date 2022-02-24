 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $29,900

Attention Buyers: This property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with large living room and adjoining dining area. Kitchen is centrally located with main floor laundry. Full basement with built in garage. Fabulous Price, Call today for your appointment.

