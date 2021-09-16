 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $63,900

Solid 2-3 bedroom home with very few steps and main floor laundry. Eat in kitchen with wood cabinets. Large living room. Wood floors in the nice size bedrooms and hall. Finished basement with nonconforming bedroom, large family room, stool & sink. So much potential for updates with this one. Priced to sell. Call for your personal tour.

