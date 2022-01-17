3 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $77,500

This home is available NOW! This home is partially furnished and move in ready. Many nice updates in this 3 bedroom home, vinyl siding and updated windows. You'll love the large eat in kitchen with appliances. Living room handles a large sectional just perfect with room to spare. Main bedroom with adjoining bathroom. A porch area of the home is used as a shop but was formally a garage so some possibilities. Full basement with easy finish potential. Situated on a nice size lot with alley access. Take a look today.