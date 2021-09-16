3 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $78,950

Looking for a great starter home? This 2-3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is for you! This home features an open living room with tons of natural light, a formal dining room with an entire wall of built-ins, an updated kitchen with walkout to a large deck, main floor laundry, and a possible bedroom. The upper level features 2 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space and a master with access to a private balcony, along with a large full bathroom. Exterior features of this home include the wood deck, balcony, a large 2 car, heated garage, extra storage shed, and front porch with porch swing. This home sits on a large shaded lot and has tons of potential! Call today to schedule a showing!