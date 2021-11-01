3 Bedroom Home in Manilla - $83,000

Take a look at this well cared for home that so much room to offer. Large oak kitchen with dining area. Huge living room with dining room, perfect for holiday gatherings and more. Main floor bedroom is really big as well. Main floor bath has been updated and includes the washer and dryer. 2nd floor has 2 spacious bedroom and bath. The rooms in this house are large throughout. Basement is unfinished. You'll love the 2 car garage AND 1.5 car garage( both with new roofs in 2020) there is also a utility shed included. The lot is oversized as it is a 2 lots (so tons of room to play, garden and more). Newer steel shingle roof (50 yr shingle), also newer furnace. This home is priced to sell. Give us a call and let us give you a personal tour.