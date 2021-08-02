 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Manning - $104,500

Looking for a turn-key home? Then look no further than this 3 bed 2 bath property that features a master suite, main floor laundry, a bonus room with its own entry perfect for a home office, toy room, etc. The large, fenced in backyard and 2 car garage provide plenty of room for entertaining and/or hobbies. Don't miss out, schedule you showing today!

