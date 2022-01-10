There is potential all over this newly listed 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Manning! Located close to the IKM-Manning School and Manning Rec Center, this property offers lots of opportunities. Hardwood floors, a formal dining area and an open staircase highlight the interior, while an oversized one-car garage provides extra space outside. Call today for your personal showing.
3 Bedroom Home in Manning - $54,900
