Mackenzie Shelton, M: 402-680-8213, sheltonomaha@gmail.com, https://www.omahakellerwilliams.com - Buyer may qualify to assume seller's 3.25% interest rate! This practically new townhouse that is over 2,700 sf was built in 2017 and sits on a huge 14,000 sf lot. This beautiful home is 3 bedroom, 3 baths and, is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. The main level has spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. It has a walk-in pantry and a spare room for an office, mudroom, or playroom! The basement includes plenty of space in the open floor family room, a large bedroom with an egress window, and a full bath. Check out this beauty today!