 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $135,000

Spacious ranch style home near golf course. Nice sized living room, kitchen w/wood cabinets, stove & microwave and dining area. 3 nice sized bedrooms and bath on main. Handy main floor laundry off garage. Unfinished basement has potential to be whatever you need. Basement also has storage room and bath. Newer furnace, CA and water heater along with new landscaping and deck. Call today!

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Jean M. Remmes

  • Updated

A funeral service for Jean M. Remmes, 95, of Denison, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics