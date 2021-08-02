 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $139,900

Check out this modern 1 story home3 bedroom home in Schleswig. This house features a spacious living room with large window, large kitchen with walkout patio, and 3 bedrooms all on the main. Plenty of closet space in bedrooms, and a fully finished basement. This unit will not last long so schedule your appointment today.

