3 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $139,900

Super cute and updated ranch home just minutes from Denison. Large updated oak kitchen with appliances. 3 bedroom and bath on main. Awesome sunroom addition has heated floor & gas stove for year around living. Also has access to rear patio. Cozy finished basement has family room w/fireplace (with heater insert) and built-ins, bath, 4th bedroom, laundry and storage. Permanent siding, 1 car attached garage with carport, newer roof and updated windows make this a truly move in ready home.