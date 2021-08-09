Spacious ranch style home near golf course. Nice sized living room, kitchen w/wood cabinets, stove & microwave and dining area. 3 nice sized bedrooms and bath on main. Handy main floor laundry off garage. Unfinished basement has potential to be whatever you need. Basement also has storage room and bath. Newer furnace, CA and water heater along with new landscaping and deck. Call today!
3 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $149,000
