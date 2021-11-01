Perfect Location near the beautiful golf course in small town Schleswig, Iowa. You will love the spacious, open-concept floor plan with almost 1,700 SF of living space. This wonderful ranch consists of 3 Bed / 2 Bath that includes primary bedroom with ensuite. All appliances included. A bonus outdoor living space right off the kitchen. Lovely neighborhood and Completely move-in ready!
3 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $174,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests and Warrants
- Updated
Arrests and warrants
Mass of Christian Burial for Louis Duncan, 82, of Denison will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Ch…
Arrests
Project to be completed by early May
- Updated
Boyer Valley junior Patrick Heffernan and freshman Mariah Falkena will both compete at the state cross country meet.
- Updated
Percy Schofield fought in, and survived, the Civil War.