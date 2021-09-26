 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $179,500

3 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $179,500

3 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $179,500

Perfect Location near the beautiful golf course in small town Schleswig, Iowa. You will love the spacious, open-concept floor plan with almost 1,700 SF of living space. This wonderful ranch consists of 3 Bed / 2 Bath that includes primary bedroom with ensuite. All appliances included. A bonus outdoor living space right off the kitchen. Lovely neighborhood and Completely move-in ready!

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Brian Knudsen

Funeral services for Brian Knudsen, 50, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 23, at St. John Lutheran Church in…

Local

Connie Teut

Visitation for Connie Teut, 80, of Schleswig, will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, September 24, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

Local

Robert “Bob” Thul

  • Updated

Funeral services for Robert “Bob” Thul, 78, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schle…

Local

Beverly Miller

Funeral services for Beverly Miller, 74, of Dow City, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 27, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison…

Local

Kenneth Kock

Funeral services for Kenneth Kock, 84, of Vail, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, September 24, at United Church in Westside with burial at…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics