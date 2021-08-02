Perfect Location near the beautiful golf course in small town Schleswig, Iowa. You will love the spacious, open-concept floor plan with almost 1,700 SF of living space. This wonderful ranch consists of 3 Bed / 2 Bath that includes primary bedroom with ensuite. All appliances included. A bonus outdoor living space right off the kitchen. Lovely neighborhood and Completely move-in ready!
3 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $189,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests
Monday was Tyler Knight’s first day on the job as the new Yellow Smoke Park Ranger for Crawford County Conservation.
Arrests
Deaths
Hospital: “Get the vaccine”
Denison Mayor Pam Soseman brought to the city council’s attention last week an individual’s complaint about the appearance of the four-sided m…
When I think of the Zion Lutheran Church, I think of its majestic beauty; of its history since its construction in 1929; of all the sentimenta…
- Updated
Crawford
- Updated
From Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
- Updated
AUCTION! THIS PROPERTY WILL SELL AT AUCTION! THE PRICE SHOWN IS THE STARTING BID, AND IS NOT REFLECTIVE OF THE ASKING PRICE! Home Description:…