3 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $189,500

  • Updated
Perfect Location near the beautiful golf course in small town Schleswig, Iowa. You will love the spacious, open-concept floor plan with almost 1,700 SF of living space. This wonderful ranch consists of 3 Bed / 2 Bath that includes primary bedroom with ensuite. All appliances included. A bonus outdoor living space right off the kitchen. Lovely neighborhood and Completely move-in ready!

