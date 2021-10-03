 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $52,500

3 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $52,500

3 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $52,500

Take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that features an eat-in kitchen, main floor bedroom, bathroom, and laundry room. Home also features 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom on the upper level. This home would be a great starter home or investment property, call today for a tour!

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics