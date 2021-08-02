Nice 3 bedroom ranch ready for it's new owner. Nice sized living room with large window, kitchen w/stove, frig and pantry that opens to dining area. 3 bedrooms and bath with new large shower. Laundry hookups both on main and basement w/washer & dryer included. Freshly painted basement family room and bedroom option. Basement bath with new toilet and block shower. Good storage. Home has vinyl siding, 1 car garage, rear deck and level yard. Home has new steel roof in 2014 at a cost of $12,750. Seller will provide home warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $89,500
