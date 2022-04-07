3 Bedroom Home in Schleswig - $99,900

You are sure to love this super clean 3 bedroom home!! Many recent updates including refinished flooring, and all new roof in 2020. Main floor features include 2 bedrooms, modern kitchen with appliances that stay, full bath, and laundry room with appliances that stay. Basement is clean and dry and offers great storage and finish potential, walk out to back yard. This great home also features a large deck off of dining area with nice French doors, newly fenced in back yard with alley access, and much more. Call or text today to schedule your personal tour!!