3 Bedroom Home in Ute - $149,000

ACREAGE On HWY 141; owned by seller for over 60 years. This older 3 bedroom is situated on 7+ acres with mature trees and outbuildings plus 3 bins. Home features eat in kitchen, main floor laundry, nice size living room and a rec room. Some of the site used for hay ground, some is pasture. The house yard is fenced. Outbuildings include 2 large barns, 2 smaller sheds and 3 grain bins. Recent improvements to the house in 2020 are the new metal roof, gutters with guard, siding plus 4 windows. To enjoy this country livingâ€”call today!!

