3 Bedroom Home in Westside - $165,000

Over 1700 SF in this 3 bedroom raised ranch home. Situated on the corner on 2 lots just across the street from the city park. Livingroom with built-ins. Main floor galley kitchen w/stove & frig, updated counters and both dining area and dining room. Also large, sunny main floor family room. Bath with large walk-in shower. Full basement with plenty of space for family/rec area. Basement also has storage areas, bath & laundry. 1 car built-in garage and 2 car detached garage with 2 workshop areas. Nice private patio off the kitchen. Sellers are ready for someone else to enjoy this home as much as they did. Call today.