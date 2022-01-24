Over 1700 SF in this 3 bedroom raised ranch home. Situated on the corner on 2 lots just across the street from the city park. Livingroom with built-ins. Main floor galley kitchen w/stove & frig, updated counters and both dining area and dining room. Also large, sunny main floor family room. Bath with large walk-in shower. Full basement with plenty of space for family/rec area. Basement also has storage areas, bath & laundry. 1 car built-in garage and 2 car detached garage with 2 workshop areas. Nice private patio off the kitchen. Sellers are ready for someone else to enjoy this home as much as they did. Call today.
3 Bedroom Home in Westside - $165,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Area to be used for fishing, hunting
Arrests
Business grows through in-store and online sales
Arrests and warrants
Motorists endangered by unmarked intersections
Pfizer vaccine now available at hospital
Private graveside services for Marlys Riessen, 85, of Omaha, Nebraska, will be conducted Saturday, January 22, at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
Everything on the table as far as location, amenities
Funeral services for Shirley Kastner, 81, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, at United Church of Christ in Sch…