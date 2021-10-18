Cheaper than renting! Make this beautiful 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home yours! This home features 2 bedrooms on the main floor, and 2 bedrooms on the upper level. It also features an open, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, spacious living room, and full updated bathroom on the main floor. The exterior features include a concrete patio, and a 30 x 32 garage all on a large lot. This home is priced to sell and won't last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Charter Oak - $104,000
