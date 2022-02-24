 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charter Oak - $94,000

Stop Renting and start owning! This home could be the perfect home for you. It has updated flooring throughout, a spacious kitchen, and a relaxing patio area. There is a detached garage with plenty of storage and extra parking available. This home has updated siding, roof, windows, paint, landscaping, and more. Make this house your home today!

