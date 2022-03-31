 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Defiance - $25,000

This property has been placed in an upcoming online event. Please call listing agent at 515-419-3017 for instructions. . All offers received prior to the event period should be submitted by the buyer or buyer s agent. Call LA for instructions on how to submit. All offers will be reviewed and responded to within 3 business days. All properties are subject to a 5% buyer's premium pursuant to the Auction Participation Agreement and Terms & Conditions minimums will apply . Please contact listing agent for details and commission paid on this property.

Police Beat 3-18-2022

Police Beat 3-18-2022

March 14, 3:15 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigating oil dumped on gravel roads. County Engineer Paul Assman reported that …

Don Hoemann

Funeral services for Don Hoemann, 92, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison wi…