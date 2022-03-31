This property has been placed in an upcoming online event. Please call listing agent at 515-419-3017 for instructions. . All offers received prior to the event period should be submitted by the buyer or buyer s agent. Call LA for instructions on how to submit. All offers will be reviewed and responded to within 3 business days. All properties are subject to a 5% buyer's premium pursuant to the Auction Participation Agreement and Terms & Conditions minimums will apply . Please contact listing agent for details and commission paid on this property.
4 Bedroom Home in Defiance - $25,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charged with five counts of attempted murder, one count of arson
Arrests and charges
Arrests
The Denison Bulletin and Review has published a special section on Eventide's new Gracewell facility, which is celebrating with an open house …
A new vehicle and 3-4 employees needed
On Thursday, the Boyer Valley School Board voted to hire Jeremy Christiansen as the next superintendent/high school principal.
March 14, 3:15 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigating oil dumped on gravel roads. County Engineer Paul Assman reported that …
School commons dedicated in Duane Goode’s memory
“Something the Lord really impressed on my heart was that he speaks a lot in analogies,” said Leslie Gustafson. “I see situations and it becom…
Funeral services for Don Hoemann, 92, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison wi…