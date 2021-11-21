 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Defiance - $30,000

4 Bedroom Home in Defiance - $30,000

4 Bedroom Home in Defiance - $30,000

Large four bedroom 2 bath in quiet small town. Just waiting for your finishing touches! Buyer must assume violations and sign a hold harmless agreement, buyer must also sign a Mold Hold Harmless.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Bob Reisz

Mass of Christian Burial for Bob Reisz, 77, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 19, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Chur…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics