This property has been placed in an upcoming online event. All bids should be submitted at www.xome.com/auctions void where prohibited . All offers received prior to the event period should be submitted by the buyer or buyer s agent by clicking on the "Make Offer" button on the Property Details page on Xome.com. All offers will be reviewed and responded to within 3 business days. All properties are subject to a 5% buyer's premium pursuant to the Auction Participation Agreement and Terms & Conditions minimums will apply . Please contact listing agent for details and commission paid on this property.
4 Bedroom Home in Defiance - $30,000
On Thursday, the Boyer Valley School Board voted to hire Jeremy Christiansen as the next superintendent/high school principal.
Jodie Flaherty hired as city clerk
Sheriff seeks information about white pickup
March 14, 3:15 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigating oil dumped on gravel roads. County Engineer Paul Assman reported that …
The Manilla community celebrated the successful years-long effort required to get the Little Hawks Childcare Center up and running with a ribb…
Funeral services for Larry Thies, 76, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with bu…
Arrests
Separate effort fails to ban vaccine requirements and add legal protections for commercial truck drivers
Small pieces of equipment will help firefighters save lives and property fire hydrants
New Eventide facility the result of years of effort