4 Bedroom Home in Defiance - $30,000

This property has been placed in an upcoming online event. All bids should be submitted at www.xome.com/auctions void where prohibited . All offers received prior to the event period should be submitted by the buyer or buyer s agent by clicking on the "Make Offer" button on the Property Details page on Xome.com. All offers will be reviewed and responded to within 3 business days. All properties are subject to a 5% buyer's premium pursuant to the Auction Participation Agreement and Terms & Conditions minimums will apply . Please contact listing agent for details and commission paid on this property.