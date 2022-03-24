 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Defiance - $30,000

This property has been placed in an upcoming online event. All bids should be submitted at www.xome.com/auctions void where prohibited . All offers received prior to the event period should be submitted by the buyer or buyer s agent by clicking on the "Make Offer" button on the Property Details page on Xome.com. All offers will be reviewed and responded to within 3 business days. All properties are subject to a 5% buyer's premium pursuant to the Auction Participation Agreement and Terms & Conditions minimums will apply . Please contact listing agent for details and commission paid on this property.

Police Beat 3-18-2022

March 14, 3:15 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigating oil dumped on gravel roads. County Engineer Paul Assman reported that …

Little Hawks is open for business

The Manilla community celebrated the successful years-long effort required to get the Little Hawks Childcare Center up and running with a ribb…

Larry Thies

Funeral services for Larry Thies, 76, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with bu…