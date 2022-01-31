Take a look at this grand older home located in Denison. This home has tons of character which includes woodwork in the entryway with an open staircase, fireplace in the living room, dining room with wood beamed ceilings, and stained glass leaded windows throughout the entirety of the home. This home also has many updates including an updated kitchen, tile flooring, carpet, wiring, plumbing and the addition of a second floor laundry. This home also features a large covered front porch, 2 car detached garage, and off street parking. This home does need some finish work and is being sold as is. Call today for a personal tour!
4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $132,000
