 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $239,900

4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $239,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $239,900

WISH NO MORE for all your wishes will come true in the 4 bedroom, 2 bath home that is just beautiful. The exterior stone and professional landscaping make this home stand out. So much nice updating: New furnace and central air 2021, New bathroom 2021, Carpet with warranty 2020.Vaulted ceiling, patio doors to rear yard. Appliances (5 years old) included. Main laundry, 2 car heated garage, patio, fenced yard and so much more. Handicap accessible. Great location in a well desired neighborhood (Fort Purdy). This home is a must see; call for your appointment today!

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fair weather for working
News

Fair weather for working

It’s the end of November and the weather is holding out for outdoor work, like the development of the dining node in front of the Bake Shop an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics