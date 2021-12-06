WISH NO MORE for all your wishes will come true in the 4 bedroom, 2 bath home that is just beautiful. The exterior stone and professional landscaping make this home stand out. So much nice updating: New furnace and central air 2021, New bathroom 2021, Carpet with warranty 2020.Vaulted ceiling, patio doors to rear yard. Appliances (5 years old) included. Main laundry, 2 car heated garage, patio, fenced yard and so much more. Handicap accessible. Great location in a well desired neighborhood (Fort Purdy). This home is a must see; call for your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $239,900
